Very heavy vehicles allowed to ply via Shiradi Ghat

The Hassan Deputy Commissioner, R. Girish, on August 21 allowed movement of very heavy vehicles via Shiradi Ghat on Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH 75 through the restored road stretch near Donigal in Hassan district.

However, all the traffic had to move on single lane system at the affected stretch. All types of vehicles will be allowed during daytime between 6 am and 6 pm, Mr. Girish in his order said.

Vehicular traffic was prohibited through Shiradi Ghat from July 22 following landslip at Donigal. Vehicles up to 20 tonne gross weight were allowed to ply during the time since last week.