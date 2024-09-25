Commenting on the Karnataka High Court’s ruling upholding Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s granting permission to conduct an investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged illegalities in allotment of MUDA sites, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said, “We have not got justice and the judgment is not satisfactory.”

MUDA allotted 14 sites to the wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The opposition BJP and JD(S) claim that the allotment was not correct.

“The judgment is conveying that the observations made in the High Court hall and the verdict are different. But the court’s ruling has to be respected,” Mr Parameshwara said.

He found differences in the observations by judge M. Nagaprasanna during the hearing of the case, and in the final verdict.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Mr Parameshwara said while advocates placing the arguments in the case, the single bench had specifically asked the counsels to present the role of the Chief Minister in the alleged MUDA scam. But, in the ruling, the role of the Chief Minister is not specifically mentioned. The judgment should have explained the CM’s role, the Minister said.

Mr Parameshwara ruled out resignation of Mr Siddaramaiah after the High Court verdict in the alleged MUDA scam. “The Chief Minister would discuss the matter with the legal team, and would take a call on approaching a division bench, and further the Supreme Court,” he said.