GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Verbal spat between warring leaders continue in Channapatna as campaign for by poll heats up

Published - November 05, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar with the Congress candidate C.P. Yogeshwar while campaigning in Channpatna on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar with the Congress candidate C.P. Yogeshwar while campaigning in Channpatna on Monday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Ahead of the bypoll in Channapatna, the verbal duel between Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who are fighting for a leadership role on the Vokkaliga turf, resumed on Monday.

“Whatever I have done for Channapatna is visible. But, whatever you (Mr. Shivakumar) have looted are visible as stones in foreign countries. What kind of evidence does that man require? Does he want evidence of illegal quarrying and export of stones? Or does he want evidence of the looting of Karnataka’s natural resources?” Mr. Kumaraswamy told presspersons in Channapatna.

To a taunt by Mr. Shivakumar that Mr. Kumaraswamy should leave Channapatna, the Janata Dal (Secular) leader said: “The people of Channapatna should say that and they will decide.”

In response, Mr. Shivakumar, who hit the campaign trail on Monday, said that Mr. Kumaraswamy had lost the right to seek votes since he had not given even one good project for the poor. “We promised five guarantees and we have implemented them. However, you did not do anything for Channaptana despite becoming Chief Minister and went off to Mandya.”

The Deputy Chief Minister added: “You neither unfurled the national flag on Independence Day nor the Kannada flag during Rajyotsava. Where does the emotional link with people come to you? I have approved 5,000 sites for poor. Could Mr. Kumaraswamy not do this?”

Mr. Shivakumar said that he had come over 20 times to the constituency and received over 26,000 applications from people, and the constituency had received Rs. 500 crore as special grants.

Taunting Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Mr. Kumaraswamy’s son and the NDA candidate for Channapatna, he said: “He contests elections, and cries and laughs whenever he is asked to do so. He has stated that he is contesting under pressure and not contesting to serve the people.”

Earlier, Mr. Shivakumar said that people vote on the basis of performance. Asked about the Channapatna bypolls, he told reporters: “People will rate the work of former MP D.K. Suresh, former Minister and party candidate C.P. Yogeshwar, and Mr. Kumaraswamy and vote accordingly”.

However, responding, Mr. Kumaraswamy asked who deceitfully defeated the “toddler” in earlier elections, and that no one was permanent in the game of political chess.

“Several big dynasties have fallen. Even he is not permanent. He (Mr. Shivakumar) changed the election result in 1994 after losing. It is not important to unfurl the flag, but taking up development works is important. Today, because of my hard work, Channapatna constituency occupies first place in basic infrastructure. Roads in Channapatna are far better than Bengaluru. The by polls result are crucial for future politics in State. I do not have to learn chess from him.”

Published - November 05, 2024 07:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.