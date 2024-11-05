Verbal spat between warring leaders continue in Channapatna as campaign for by poll heats up

Ahead of the bypoll in Channapatna, the verbal duel between Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who are fighting for a leadership role on the Vokkaliga turf, resumed on Monday.

“Whatever I have done for Channapatna is visible. But, whatever you (Mr. Shivakumar) have looted are visible as stones in foreign countries. What kind of evidence does that man require? Does he want evidence of illegal quarrying and export of stones? Or does he want evidence of the looting of Karnataka’s natural resources?” Mr. Kumaraswamy told presspersons in Channapatna.

To a taunt by Mr. Shivakumar that Mr. Kumaraswamy should leave Channapatna, the Janata Dal (Secular) leader said: “The people of Channapatna should say that and they will decide.”

In response, Mr. Shivakumar, who hit the campaign trail on Monday, said that Mr. Kumaraswamy had lost the right to seek votes since he had not given even one good project for the poor. “We promised five guarantees and we have implemented them. However, you did not do anything for Channaptana despite becoming Chief Minister and went off to Mandya.”

The Deputy Chief Minister added: “You neither unfurled the national flag on Independence Day nor the Kannada flag during Rajyotsava. Where does the emotional link with people come to you? I have approved 5,000 sites for poor. Could Mr. Kumaraswamy not do this?”

Mr. Shivakumar said that he had come over 20 times to the constituency and received over 26,000 applications from people, and the constituency had received Rs. 500 crore as special grants.

Taunting Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Mr. Kumaraswamy’s son and the NDA candidate for Channapatna, he said: “He contests elections, and cries and laughs whenever he is asked to do so. He has stated that he is contesting under pressure and not contesting to serve the people.”

Earlier, Mr. Shivakumar said that people vote on the basis of performance. Asked about the Channapatna bypolls, he told reporters: “People will rate the work of former MP D.K. Suresh, former Minister and party candidate C.P. Yogeshwar, and Mr. Kumaraswamy and vote accordingly”.

However, responding, Mr. Kumaraswamy asked who deceitfully defeated the “toddler” in earlier elections, and that no one was permanent in the game of political chess.

“Several big dynasties have fallen. Even he is not permanent. He (Mr. Shivakumar) changed the election result in 1994 after losing. It is not important to unfurl the flag, but taking up development works is important. Today, because of my hard work, Channapatna constituency occupies first place in basic infrastructure. Roads in Channapatna are far better than Bengaluru. The by polls result are crucial for future politics in State. I do not have to learn chess from him.”