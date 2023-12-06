Verbal clash between ruling and Opposition members in Assembly over law and order

December 06, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Belagavi

The ruling Congress and the combined Opposition BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) had a verbal clash in Legislative Assembly on Wednesday over the law and order situation in the State.

The BJP raised the incident of stabbing of a party worker in Belagavi and another incident of a councillor being detained by the police while he was undergoing treatment in a hospital. They also pointed out the clash between police and advocates following the assault of the advocate in Chikkamagalur.

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra raised the stabbing incident and criticised the police of filing FIR inappropriately. He accused the police of not taking the case seriously, and that appropriate provisions of IPC and CrPC were not added in the FIR.

While Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil informed the House that the Home Minister would respond later, the BJP members trooped into the Well in protest. Intervening, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pointed out that the government had two days’ time to respond to issues raised in the Zero Hour and urged the Opposition to withdraw the protest. Despite this, the Opposition continued its protest leading to adjournment. The protest was withdrawn after Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda assured the House that Home Minister G. Parameshwara would answer as soon as he arrives in Belagavi.

BJP members Abhay Patil and Basangouda Patil Yatnal raised the issue of Belagavi councillor Abhijit Jawalkar being arrested by the Tilakwadi police from a hospital against medical advice. Seeking suspension of the police officers involved, Mr. Patil said that Mr. Jawalkar was undergoing treatment for injuries when the police forcefully detained him.

Seeking government intervention in the clash between the police and the advocates in Chikkamagalur, BJP member V. Sunil Kumar said it was a failure of the government to prevent protest by the police personnel. “Those tasked to protect law and order in the State are themselves protesting,” he said.

