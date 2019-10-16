Venugopal’s meeting with rowdy-sheeter raises eyebrows

AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka K.C. Venugopal’s meeting on Wednesday with rowdy-sheeter Ishtiaq Ahmed at the KPCC office has created a stir.

The two reportedly held discussions about the party’s candidate to byelections in Shivajinagar constituency. The meeting is said to have worked out a strategy to defeat former Minister Roshan Baig, who quit the party and membership of the Assembly after calling Mr. Venugopal a “buffoon” ahead of the declaration of 2019 poll results.

However, both KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao and Mr. Siddaramaiah defended Mr. Venugopal’s meeting. Mr. Siddaramaiah said Mr. Venugopal met Mr. Ahmed without knowing his identity and background. “I don’t know many people who take a selfie with me,” the former Chief Minister said.

Mr. Rao said several people met Mr. Venugopal during meetings, and this controversy was “an attempt to defame him”.

Mr. Ahmed, who is the husband of Shivajinagar ward councillor Fareeda Ishtiaq, had been questioned by the SIT probing the IMA case for allegedly receiving ₹2 crore from prime accused Mohammed Mansoor Khan.