vents in Bengaluru on September 30, 2016

Culture

Nupura School of Bharatanatyam : Nitya Nritya, Bharatanatya by Anil Iyer, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road, 12 p.m.; Nritya Karnataka by Nupura, 6.30 p.m.; Dance in her song, a centenary tribute to M.S. Subbulakshmi, Chowdaiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval, 7.30 p.m.

Indian Institute of Cartoonists and Animal Cartoon Portal, Serbia : Zoological Garden, an exhibition of International Cartoons on animals, Indian Cartoon Gallery, Trinity Circle, 10 a.m.

CRIMSON : An exhibition of photographs by Navroze Contractor, Crimson The Hatworks Boulevard, 32, Cunningham Road, 11.30 a.m.

General

Paediatric Cardiac Society of India : Annual conference, Minister for Medical Education Dr. Sharan Prakash Pail, chief guest, Lalit Ashok, Kumarakrupa Road, 7 p.m.

Infosys Science Foundation : ISF Public lecture on ‘A matter of Gravity: The Dyanamics of Planets, stars and Galaxies’ by Prof. Rajaram Nityananda, Professor, School of Liberal Studies, Azim Premji University, Bengaluru and Infosys Prize Juror, Audi 1, Building 12, Infosys Campus, Electronics City, 3.30 p.m.

Bhoomika : An evening with Minister for Health and Family Welfare K.R. Rameshkumar, B.L. Shankar, Dr. Siddalingaiah, Y.S.V. Dutta and Sugata Srinivasaraju participate, Gandhi Bhavan, Kumarapark, 5 p.m.

Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs : Talk on ‘Yoga in the eyes of Vivekananda’ by Veereshanandaji, Sri Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashram, Tumakuru, Basavangudi Road, Narasimharaja Colony, 6.30 p.m.

Religion

Shivasankalpa Sooktam : Discourse in English by Swami Tejomayanandaji, R.V. Dental College, J.P. Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Kowsheetakee Upanishathu : Discourse by Prakashanandendra Saraswathi, No. 68, New No. 6, APK Road, II Block, Thyagarajanagar, 9.30 a.m.