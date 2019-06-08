Vented dam being built to enhance water table in Udupi

In order to recharge the groundwater table and control flooding during monsoon, a vented dam is being constructed at Kunjibettu here at a cost of ₹2 crore.

The vented dam is being constructed across the Indrani rivulet, also called ‘Kalsank Todu’. This construction is of importance as Udupi city always reels under water scarcity during summer.

Water from three streams joins together and forms a small rivulet called Indrani Tirtha at Indrali near Manipal here. This rain-fed rivulet then meanders down the hall through Beedinagudde, Kalsanka, Matadhabettu, Nittoor, Kambalakatte, Kodavoor, Kalmady and then joins the sea.

Construction of the vented dam was taken up by the Department of Minor Irrigation and Groundwater Development in April this year. The construction of a pier is under way, while the slab is yet to be built.

Devanand, junior engineer, Minor Irrigation Department, told The Hindu that construction of a retaining wall would be taken up after the monsoon. No construction activities will be taken up during monsoon. The construction of the retaining wall is expected to be completed by February 2020. After that, the gates will be installed for the vented dam, he said.

While the cost of the dam is ₹50 lakh, ₹1.5 crore will be spent on the retaining wall. “The construction of the vented dam is expected to increase the groundwater table in a radius of about 500 metres to 1,000 metres. This will increase the water in the wells in the area,” he said.

Again, during heavy rains in the monsoon season, the areas downstream at Kalsank get flooded. The construction of this vented dam is expected to reduce or stop flooding of the low-lying areas downstream.

“We are constructing a 110-metre-long retaining wall at the dam site. In order to prevent flooding, we are constructing a 223-metre-long retaining wall downstream near Rajangana parking space,” Mr. Devanand said.