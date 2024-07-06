Venkatesh hits out at Opposition for targeting CM

KPCC spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh on Saturday lashed out at the Opposition for targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family over the alleged MUDA scam.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he claimed that the MUDA allotted sites to the Chief Minister’s wife in accordance with the norms since it had acquired her land that was gifted by her brother. For the land measuring nearly 1,50,000 sq.ft. (3.16 acre land at Kesare village in Mysuru), MUDA allotted sites to the Chief Minister’s wife measuring 38,284 sq feet, he added.

He said the Opposition BJP and JD(S) were accusing the Chief Minister on the issue without even waiting for the committee to complete the probe ordered by the State government. “The Opposition was highlighting the issue only to defame the chief minister and his family. Let there be a debate once the committee submits its report,” he argued.

Mr. Venkatesh demanded that the committee also look into the allegations of irregularities in MUDA made in the past. “Let the committee probe all the charges instead of confining itself to the alleged scam on the site allotments under the 50:50 scheme,” he stated.

The Congress leader hit out at Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok for making baseless allegations against the Chief Minister. “Mr Ashok has no right to speak about the Chief Minister,” he said.