Venkatareddy Mudnal buried with state honours

The former BJP MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal was buried with full state honours at his farm near Yadgir city on Wednesday.

He was 71. He died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

The mortal remains were carried out in a procession from his house to the farm via Gunj Circle, Mailapur Base, Chakrakatta, Gandhi Circle, Kanaka Circle, Ambedkar Circle, Shashtri Circle, Subhas Circle and Degree College.

The last rites were performed as per Veerashaiva Lingayat norms.

As part of full state honours, the police offered a gun salute as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Business establishments and shops remained closed in Yadgir on Wednesday as a mark of respect to the leader.

Political career

Venkatareddy Mudnal, elder son of veteran leader and former Minister Vishwanath Reddy Mudnal, entered public life after being elected as a member of Yadgir Town Municipal Council. He went on to become the municipal chairman.

He unsuccessfully contested the elections to Gurmitkal Assembly Constituency in 2008 as an independent candidate and in 2013, as a KJP candidate. However, he was elected from Yadgir Assembly Constituency on BJP ticket in 2018. He suffered a defeat in the 2023 elections against the Congress.

He was considered to be a prominent follower of the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. He went with him when Mr. Yediyurappa formed the KJP and contested on KJP ticket in 2013 in Gurmitkal.

Key role

Mr. Mudnal, who was a B.Com graduate, gave importance to education and put in efforts to establish schools, colleges and hostels.

He also played a key role in bringing a medical college hospital to Yadgir against all odds. The project, which came in at around ₹400 crore, was a major milestone for him as an MLA.

Apart from politics, he served as national vice-president of Akhila Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha and represented the Veerashaiva Lingayat community at the national level.

He suffered a set-back after the death of his brother and former MLA Veer Basawanthreddy Mudnal. Veer Mudnal was the son of his father’s brother and was elected as Yadgir MLA as an independent candidate in the 2004 elections. He died on July 22 this year due to prolonged illness. Both brothers attended to public issues whenever they came across them. And, the Mudnal family has lost two of its pillars within a two-month period.

Apart from BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra, seers of various mutts, Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, MP Radhakrishna Doddamani, MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur and Sharanagouda Kandkur and political leaders paid their last respects to the departed leader.