Venkaiah Naidu to visit Tungabhadra Reservoir

KALABURAGI

19 August 2021 22:26 IST

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and his family will visit Tungabhadra Reservoir and UNESCO World Heritage Site Hampi on Friday and Saturday.

As per the travel programme released by the government, Mr. Naidu will leave HAL Bengaluru Airport by an Indian Air Force special aircraft at 3.15 p.m. on Friday and reach Hubballi Airport by 4.15 p.m.

He will then take an Indian Air Force special helicopter to reach Hosapete by 5.20 p.m. He will then travel by road and visit Tungabhadra Dam for 30 minutes between 5.30 p.m. and 6 p.m. He will stay at Mayura Bhuvaneshwari guesthouse near Hampi-Kamalapur.

On Saturday, Mr. Naidu is scheduled to visit Hampi between 10 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. He will then return to Mayura Bhuvaneshwari guesthouse and stay there.

He will fly by Indian Air Force special helicopter to Hubballi. After staying for some time at Hotel Ananth Grand in the city, he will then take an Indian Air Force special aircraft from Hubballi Airport and reach Delhi by 12.55 a.m. on Sunday.