GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vendors to stage protest tomorrow seeking re-allotment of stalls in the new market complex in Hubballi

They say they have been fed up over the inordinate delay in the re-allotment of their stalls

December 28, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Fed up with the delay in re-allotment of stalls, vendors of the Super Market (Janata Bazaar) in Hubballi have decided to stage an agitation during the monthly council meeting of the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) on Saturday.

Addressing presspersons, honorary president of the Super Market Vendors Association Premanath Chikkatumbal said that although 10 months have elapsed after work on the new market complex was completed under the Smart City Scheme and the facility inaugurated, stalls for the vendors have not been re-allotted yet.

Mr. Chikkatumbal said that 177 vendors faced hardships due to the construction of the new market complex. They extended their cooperation to the administration as the new market complex was being built. However, there has been inordinate delay in re-allotment of stalls taking into consideration the stalls held by the vendors earlier.

He said that repeated memoranda to the authorities and Ministers concerned have not yielded any positive results forcing them to resort to an agitation over the issue.

He said that there is concern that if the re-allotment is further delayed, then the poll code of conduct might come into force leading to the suspension of the process itself.

“So, we are urging the municipal corporation to take up the re-allotment process and complete it immediately,” he said.

Association president M.A. Mujahid and other office-bearers were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.