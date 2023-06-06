Vendor of cab aggregator among three arrested for cheating companies with fake trip details

June 06, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The cybercrime police unearthed a racket and arrested the vendor of a cab aggregator and two of his friends for allegedly cheating Ola and Uber by feeding fake trip details to earn incentives illegally.

Based on a complaint, a team of CCB officials arrested Manoj Kumar and raided his work station in Kalyan Nagar on Tuesday. Based on his information, the police arrested his associates who worked as an executive in a finance company and a SIM card distributor in a telecom company.

According to the police, the accused was coordinating with taxi drivers, taking details of their trips, and uploading it on the cab aggregator companies’ websites to get incentives. Misusing this, he hatched a plan to make quick money and roped in two of his associates for the job.

As per the plan, his associate created fake documents and provided over 1,000 pre-activated SIM cards using which Manoj Kumar would create fake documents and trip details from different SIM cards and create hundreds of fake trips to get incentives. The money earned through the racket was being distributed among the accused.

The racket came to light when one of the customers visited his work station by chance and noticed Manoj Kumar operating with 15 mobile phones changing SIM cards frequently to raise trip requests to create fake records.

On suspicion, he complained to the CCB who raided the work station and seized equipment, which includes 1,055 pre- activated SIM cards, 15 mobile phones, four laptops, and other electronic gadgets.

The police booked the trio under IT Act, Indian Telegraph Act, and under cheating and forgery for further investigations.

