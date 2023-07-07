Velodrome to come up in Mysuru

July 07, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - MYSURU

A velodrome will be established in Mysuru at a cost of ₹10 crore, according to the State Budget 2023-24 presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday.

The announcement on the setting up of a velodrome in Mysuru is expected to give a shot in the arm to cyclists from the city and surrounding areas aspiring to participate in international competitions.

According to sources in the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs in Mysuru, an idea to set up a velodrome in Mysuru was floated several years ago. “There was a proposal long back. But, it had not been taken forward so far,” they said.

The Department will require about 10 to 15 acres on the outskirts of the city to construct a cycling complex comprising not only a velodrome, but also a pump track and a dirt track. “The land for the project has not been identified so far,” the sources added.

Meanwhile, secretary of Mysore District Amateur Cycling Association Lokesh Narasimhachar, who has also represented India at international cycling events like Asian Games, said a velodrome in Mysuru was a need of the hour as the sity had produced a number of professional cyclists, who had participated in national and international competitions.

In the absence of a velodrome, parents will not encourage youngsters to take up cycling at a professional level. “In view of the volume of traffic on the roads in Mysuru, parents are wary of allowing their children to practice cycling on the roads. Hence, a velodrome is necessary,” he said.

Cyclists from North Karnataka, particularly Vijayapura and Bagalkote districts, were cornering much of the glory in cycling in the State. Of late, cyclists from Mysuru were also breaking into the scene with three cyclists from the city bagging medals at a national event in Nasik recently, he said.

Welcoming the announcement of a velodrome for Mysuru in the Budget, freelance sports journalist C.K. Muralidharan said a velodrome in Mysuru will give cycling enthusiasts the infrastructure required to practice track tracking and represent the state at national and international level.

“Mysuru is well known for mountain bike racing and road racing. A velodrome will boost the interest of cyclists to take up speed racing with time trials,” he said.

