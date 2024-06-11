ADVERTISEMENT

Velocity launches Vani AI an interactive calling solution for financial institutions

Updated - June 11, 2024 10:48 pm IST

Published - June 11, 2024 10:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Velocity, India’s leading cash flow-based financing platform has rolled out a GenAI powered solution Vani AI, designed to revolutionize customer service interactions for the financial services sector. The AI solution is developed in-house by Bengaluru-based fintech Velocity and can deliver a human-like, interactive customer experience transforming the way financial institutions interact with their customers.

The AI uses voice synthesis and speech recognition technology to understand various languages, dialects and customer responses, which aims to change the way we live and do business. The AI technology unlike traditional robotic IVR calls that offer one-way information flow. 

Vani AI is equipped with industry-specific knowledge, intelligence, and awareness, which enables it to answer contextual questions and provide subjective responses. One of Vani AI’s most significant features is its capability to utilize customer data and organizational context to customize its responses, becoming sharper and more efficient with every call.

Saurav Swaroop, Co-Founder and CTO, Velocity, said, “By using AI internally, we were able to automate a lot of these processes and achieve great results, which led us to develop Vani AI as a solution for the broader financial services sector. With Vani AI, financial institutions can customize AI agents to make automated, intelligent, and human-like calls across various financial service use cases.”

