Vehicular traffic to be diverted for tomorrow’s Shiva Charitra procession in Belagavi

May 25, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Belagavi

The police have decided to divert traffic away from some roads to allow the organisers of Shiv Charitra festival to carry out a smooth procession in Belagavi on Saturday.

On Thursday, Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah inspected the roads on which the procession will pass through.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil was present.

Mr. Boralingaiah told journalists that all security arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the event.

Though Shivaji Jayanti was celebrated a few weeks ago, the procession was postponed due to the election model code of conduct.

And, the procession will start from Naragundakar Bhawe Chowk in the city. It will proceed through Maruti Galli, Hutatma Chowk, Ramdev Galli, Samadevi Galli, College Road, Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Circle, Ramlingkhind Galli, Samrat Ashoka Chowk, Hemukalani Chowk, Shani Mandir, Kapileshwar Bridge and it is estimated that it will take at least 12 hours to reach its destination, near Kapileshwar Mandir.

According to the traffic diversion plan, parking of vehicles will not be allowed on some roads on Saturday from 2 pm to the end of the procession. These roads are Naragundakar Bhave Chowk, Maruti Galli, Hutatma Chowk, Ramdev Galli, Samadevi Galli, College Road, Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Circle, Ramlingkhind Galli, Hemukalani Chowk, Shani Mandir, Renuka Hotel and Kapileshwar Mandir.

The road from Rani Channamma Circle to Bogaves will be a no parking zone from 4 p.m. till the end of the procession.

Traffic diversion

Commuters from South Belagavi will take the road passing through the Military Camp area from Gandhi Circle, Shourya Chowk, Club Road and Globe cinema. They will use the Khanapur Road to enter the city and exit.

Vehicles going from Jijaa Mata Circle to Deshpande Petrol Pump, Naragundakar Bhave Chowk, Kambli Khoota, Pimpala Katta, Patil Galli will move from Jijaa Mata Circle via the Old PB Road.

Vehicles going from Bank of India via Kapileshwar Flyover Road from Goaves Circle and Barrister Nath Pai Circle will go from Bank of India Circle to Shiv Charitra Road, Vaibhav Hotel, and the Old PB Road.

Commuters using Kapileshwar Bridge via Old PB Road, Yash Hospital, Mahadwar Road, Kapileshwar Mandir will take a turn near Yash Hospital and proceed through Bhatakande School Tanaji Galli Railway Gate.

Commuters going to Shani Mandir via Khanapur Road, BSNL Station Road and Gogte Circle towards Railway Station, Postman Circle will take a left turn near Globe Circle, Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, Shaurya Chowk Gandhi Circle, Club Road, Channamma Circle and move forward.

