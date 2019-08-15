Vehicular movement bannedon damaged Kampli bridge

Deputy Commissioner of Koppal P. Sunil Kumar issued an order on Wednesday banning vehicular movement on the Kampli bridge built across the Tungabhadra on Lingsugur-Kudtini Road (State Highway 29).

The bridge was completely submerged and partially damaged after over 2 lakh cusecs water was released from the Tungabhadra reservoir a couple of days ago.

Executive Engineer of Karnataka Public Works, Ports and Inland Water Transport Department, Koppal Division, inspected the bridge on Wednesday and found that the wearing coat and handrails of the bridge were washed away in the river waters.

He also wrote to the Deputy Commissioner seeking a ban on vehicular movement on the bridge till it was repaired. Considering the report, the Deputy Commissioner issued the order and directed the officials to divert vehicles to use the Kadebagilu-Bukkasagara bridge as an alternative route.

Work continues

Repair work on the gate on Left Bank High Level Canal that slipped on Tuesday continued on Wednesday as well. After the gate slipped, around 250 cusecs of water gushed into the canal against its capacity of 50 cusecs, and flooded Pampavana and surrounding areas.

The water was immediately diverted to the Tungabhadra river to avoid further flooding and repair work was taken up to fix the problem. Even after prolonged efforts, the problem remained unresolved. Experts from Akshata Under Water Services, Belagavi, are involved in the repair work.