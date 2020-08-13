Vehicular movement banned on Huvinadagi, Sheelahalli bridges

They will submerge once water level in Krishna increases: DC

Raichur Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar has directed officials to prohibit vehicular movement on Huvinadagi and Sheelahalli bridges as they will submerge once the water level in the Krishna increases owing to heavy discharge from Basavasagar reservoir in Narayanpur in Yadgir district.

He was addressing a preliminary meeting here on Thursday with the NDRF team, police and other department officials to discuss how to tackle the flood situation in the district.

Mr. Kumar pointed out that Huvinadagi bridge and Sheelahalli bridge will submerge if 2.25 lakh cusecs and 1.5 lakh cusecs was released from the reservoir.

The Huvinadagi bridge, which was constructed across the Krishna near Huvinadagi-Kollur villages, connects Raichur district with Yadgir and Kalaburagi and Sheelahalli bridge connects Hanchinal village with five villages in Lingsugur taluk. The road connectivity through both Huvinadagi and Sheelahalli has been cut off and traffic movement diverted through alternate routes.

Recalling the 2009 floods, the Deputy Commissioner said that the NDRF team rescued stranded people during the floods and now, they have already arrived to help people.

Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam said that the district will face floods when the Krishna and Bhima are swollen after heavy water discharge. Officials should have communication with the NDRF team continuously for rescue operations.

Inspector of NDRF Diwakar Singh also spoke and asked officials to provide information about the places which are facing the threat of floods.