Vehicular movement banned on Huvinadagi, Sheelahalli bridges

Raichur Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar has directed officials to prohibit vehicular movement on Huvinadagi and Sheelahalli bridges as they will submerge once the water level in the Krishna increases owing to heavy discharge from Basavasagar reservoir in Narayanpur in Yadgir district.
He was addressing a preliminary meeting here on Thursday with the NDRF team, police and other department officials to discuss how to tackle the flood situation in the district.
Mr. Kumar pointed out that Huvinadagi bridge and Sheelahalli bridge will submerge if 2.25 lakh cusecs and 1.5 lakh cusecs was released from the reservoir.
The Huvinadagi bridge, which was constructed across the Krishna near Huvinadagi-Kollur villages, connects Raichur district with Yadgir and Kalaburagi and Sheelahalli bridge connects Hanchinal village with five villages in Lingsugur taluk. The road connectivity through both Huvinadagi and Sheelahalli has been cut off and traffic movement diverted through alternate routes.
Recalling the 2009 floods, the Deputy Commissioner said that the NDRF team rescued stranded people during the floods and now, they have already arrived to help people.
Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam said that the district will face floods when the Krishna and Bhima are swollen after heavy water discharge. Officials should have communication with the NDRF team continuously for rescue operations.
Inspector of NDRF Diwakar Singh also spoke and asked officials to provide information about the places which are facing the threat of floods.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath