Vehicles with Maharashtra registration numbers stoned in Belagavi as protest by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike turns violent

December 06, 2022 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST - Belagavi

Police took around 400 protesting activists into custody and led them to nearby police stations to issue them a formal warning. They will be let off by evening.

The Hindu Bureau

Police take Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists into custody after they began stoning vehicles in Hire Bagewadi in Belagavi district on December 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

The protest by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists turned violent with some members stoning vehicles bearing Maharashtra registration numbers at Hire Bagewadi on the outskirts of Belagavi on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

They were angry at the Belagavi police for denying them entry into the city and stopping them from organising a protest against Maharashtra which, the activists said, was interfering in Karnataka’s internal affairs.

A lorry bearing Maharashtra registration number is among the many vehicles that were stoned by KRV activists at Hire Bagewadi toll gate near Belagavi on December 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

Police took around 400 protesting activists into custody and led them to nearby police stations to issue them a formal warning. They will be let off by evening.

KRV president T A Narayana Gowda alleged that the police had assaulted Kannada activists. “I wonder if we are living in Karnataka or some other state. Why should the police use force against pro-Kannada activists? They have violated our fundamental right to peaceful protest in Belagavi city. This is unacceptable,” he said. He warned of a State-wide agitation against alleged police excesses against KRV activists.

