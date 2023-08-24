ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicles registered before April 2019 in Karnataka must get HSRP number plates before November 17

August 24, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST - Bengaluru 

Transport department mandates new number plates to old vehicles 

The Hindu Bureau

A high-security registration plate (HSRP) being fixed on a vehicle. | Photo Credit: V Raju

Transport Department of Karnataka has mandated installation of high-security registration plates (HSRP) to all vehicles registered before April 1, 2019.

The new order was issued on August 17. Vehicles owners are expected to comply with the order on or before November 17. The order states that owners who fail to follow this rule will be penalised with fines ranging from ₹500 to ₹1,000.

HSRP has features such as permanent identification number and chromium-based hologram. The Transport Department said the unique features of HSRP number plates cannot be tampered with.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

About 2 crore vehicles were registered in Karnataka before 2019. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US