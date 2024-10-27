ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicles gutted in fire accident

Published - October 27, 2024 10:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 12 two-wheelers were gutted and a part of the building was damaged in an accidental fire that broke out in the basement area, where the vehicles were parked on Ullal Main Road in the early hours of Sunday.

All the vehicles belonged to a pizza shop, and were used for home deliveries. Police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel suspected that the fire accident could be due to an electric short circuit. No one was injured in the incident.

The smoke engulfed the area and a few passers by noticed the fire and alerted the fire control room.

The police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

