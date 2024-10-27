GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vehicles gutted in fire accident

Published - October 27, 2024 10:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 12 two-wheelers were gutted and a part of the building was damaged in an accidental fire that broke out in the basement area, where the vehicles were parked on Ullal Main Road in the early hours of Sunday.

All the vehicles belonged to a pizza shop, and were used for home deliveries. Police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel suspected that the fire accident could be due to an electric short circuit. No one was injured in the incident.

The smoke engulfed the area and a few passers by noticed the fire and alerted the fire control room.

The police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

Published - October 27, 2024 10:24 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.