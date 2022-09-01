Vehicle to spread message on peace, harmony flagged off

Shivamogga Principal District and Sessions Judge Mustafa Hussain, DC R. Selvamani, SP B.M. Laxmi Prasad, displaying placards of peace march in Shivamogga on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A special vehicle meant to spread the message of harmony and peace ahead of the peace march scheduled on September 3 was flagged off in Shivamogga on Thursday.

Judges and senior officers of Shivamogga district administration took part in the programme, where Principal District and Sessions Judge Mustafa Hussain flagged off the vehicle, fitted with a screen and speakers.

The vehicle will move around the city screening the video messages of Gopala Gowda, retired judge of Supreme Court, Nagamohan Das, retired judge of Karnataka High Court, and writers Baraguru Ramachandrappa, Rahmat Tarikere, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Progressive organisations of Shivamogga have organised the peace march - Namma Nadige Shantiya Kadege – in the wake of recent communal violence in the city.

Mr. Hussain, addressing the gathering, said harmony was essential for a meaningful life. Shivamogga district had a history of preaching harmony and peace to the world. “Poet Kuvempu called Karnataka a garden of all religions. People of the State should make it a reality”, he said.

Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani said the differences among people could be quite natural. However, the differences should be resolved through mutual consultation. There should be no room for violence.

Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad stressed the need for understanding the importance of peace and harmony among youth.

The organisers of the event are expecting about 10,000 people for the march on Saturday. Dhananjay Sarji of Sarji Foundation, in a press conference later in the day, said children from 27 schools, over 2,000 farmers, women, traders, writers, activists would take part in the march. Priests representing all religions would address the gathering.

Advocate K.P. Sripal, Karnataka Raitha Sangha president H.R. Basavarajappa, DSS leader Gurumurthy and others were present.