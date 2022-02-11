Vehicle sanctioned for police station

Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti on Friday symbolically flagged off a mutli-utility vehicle purchased with funds sanctioned under his Local Area Development Fund.

The vehicle has been sanctioned to the Hubballi Rural Police Station.

Speaking to presspersons after the formal function, Mr. Horatti said that vehicles will be sanctioned as per the requirement of various departments and asked the department officials to submit proposals through the proper channel.

Every year, legislators are sanctioned ₹2 crore under local area development fund which will be utilised for road works, buildings, buying vehicles, including ambulances. As Hubballi Rural Police Station was in need of new vehicles, it has been sanctioned one, he said.

Superintendent of Police P. Krishnakant, Deputy Superintendent of Police M.B. Sunkad, police officials Ramesh Gogak, G.C. Dooganavar, Ravichandra D.B. and others were present.