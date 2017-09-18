Vehicle-free zones this Dasara?

The Mysuru district administration is mulling over a proposal to create vehicle-free zones near places of tourist interest during Dasara. But, a big question mark hangs over its viability with the popular tourist destination Mysuru palace situated in the heart of the central business district (CBD).

While announcing the short-term membership for Trin Trin, the public bicycle-sharing initiative, for the benefit of tourists, Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep said the district administration is also planning to creative vehicle-free zones where non-motorised means of transport, including cycles and skates, will be allowed.

Though the city Police Commissioner Subramanyeshwar Rao said the police are trying to incorporate the idea and restrict the movement of traffic to the maximum extent possible around Dasara venues, he did not foresee the possibility of completely banning traffic around Mysuru palace on Sayyaji Rao Road, Ashoka Road and D. Devaraj Urs Road.

“If we completely ban traffic (around Mysuru palace), the rest of the city will be jammed. We have to list alternative roads for vehicles to run,” Mr. Rao said. However, he said the traffic police are working on plans to minimise vehicular movement around Mysuru palace and Maharaja’s College Grounds.

Mr. Rao said the police are also considering introducing one-way traffic rule in anti-clockwise direction on certain stretches around the palace during specific hours and clockwise direction on Sayyaji Rao Road.

The police are also wary of affecting the business prospects of commercial establishments located in the CBD. Also, the city bus stand from where thousands of buses operate will have to be taken into consideration before declaring the area around Mysuru palace vehicle-free zone.