Vehicle dealers from A.P. arrested for cheating unemployed woman online

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 16, 2022 23:05 IST

The Chickballapur cybercrime police on Tuesday arrested two vehicles dealers from Andhra Pradesh for allegedly cheating a woman online luring her with job offer.

The accused have been identified as Ganesh Chethan, 22 , from Madanapalli, and his associate Harish Kumar, 38, from Puttaparthi town.

According to the police, Ganesh posing as an executive from an online recruitment agency contacted Shantha G.M. from Shidlaghatta and offered her a telecaller work-from-home job with a salary of ₹26,000.

The accused extorted as much as ₹2.6 lakh from the victim on the pretext of joining fee, security deposits, and other service charges on different dates.

The victim got suspicious when Ganesh started demanding more money and when the accused got Harish Kumar to call her. Harish Kumar called Ms. Shantha posing as crime branch staff and offered to help her get back the money and took ₹55,000 from her.

Cheated twice, Ms. Shantha finally approached the cybercrime police and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused based on the money transaction details.

