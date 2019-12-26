Karnataka

Vehicle curbs relaxed on Charmadi Ghat

more-in

The Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner has relaxed restrictions on the movement of vehicles on Charmadi Ghat stretch of Mangaluru-Villupuram (NH 73) by allowing KSRTC minibuses during the day time. The stretch was seriously damaged due to heavy rains in August this year.

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautam gave the order on December 26, citing a report from the Executive Engineer of National Highway Division.

The engineers conducted a trial by running KSRTC minibuses with a width of 2.7 metres and length of 9.14 metres on the stretch. The officers felt the need for allowing mini buses as many students from Chikkamagaluru district travel to Dakshina Kannada district for study purposes. Considering the recommendation, DC allowed minibuses of KSRTC to travel on the stretch between Kottigehara and Ujire Cross. Light commercial vehicles, jeeps, cars, ambulance vehicles and two-wheelers can commute on the stretch.

The order makes it clear that ordinary passenger buses, heavy buses, trucks, bullet tankers and heavy commercial vehicles and multi-axle buses are not allowed on the stretch.

Description:

9911HI-W025.26R

File type/size:

.rtf/1.27 KB

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2019 6:02:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/vehicle-curbs-relaxed-on-charmadi-ghat/article30403002.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY