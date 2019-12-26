Vehicle curbs relaxed on Charmadi Ghat

The Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner has relaxed restrictions on the movement of vehicles on Charmadi Ghat stretch of Mangaluru-Villupuram (NH 73) by allowing KSRTC minibuses during the day time. The stretch was seriously damaged due to heavy rains in August this year.

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautam gave the order on December 26, citing a report from the Executive Engineer of National Highway Division.

The engineers conducted a trial by running KSRTC minibuses with a width of 2.7 metres and length of 9.14 metres on the stretch. The officers felt the need for allowing mini buses as many students from Chikkamagaluru district travel to Dakshina Kannada district for study purposes. Considering the recommendation, DC allowed minibuses of KSRTC to travel on the stretch between Kottigehara and Ujire Cross. Light commercial vehicles, jeeps, cars, ambulance vehicles and two-wheelers can commute on the stretch.

The order makes it clear that ordinary passenger buses, heavy buses, trucks, bullet tankers and heavy commercial vehicles and multi-axle buses are not allowed on the stretch.

