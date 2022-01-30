Karnataka

Vehicle catches fire

A four-wheeler caught fire in a crowded area near Tikotikar Petrol Station in Koppal on Sunday. Within a few minutes, the tyres exploded in the fire creating a huge sound and sending people into panic. However, none was injured in the incident.

As the vehicle caught fire on the main road itself, traffic was disrupted for an hour till the fire fighters extinguished the fire and cleared the road. The vehicle bearing was said to be from Bagalkot. The exact reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.


