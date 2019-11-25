Vegetable vendors withdraw protest after assurance from Deputy Commissioner

The indefinite strike called by vegetable vendors after their eviction from the Nehru Market lane ended peacefully on Monday after an assurance from Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil to provide them an alternative place to set up their shops near the Nehru Market itself.

After a meeting, the Vegetable Vendors Association decided to withdraw the city bandh called on Tuesday to protest against eviction of shop-keepers.

After the city corporation removed shops on November 21, the vendors launched their indefinite strike due to which the prices of vegetables had gone up in the city.

In the over two-hour-long meeting between the leaders of the association and Mr. Patil, the association demanded that the district administration provide a place to vendors whose shops had been removed.

However, during the meeting, which was also attended by Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam, Mr. Patil made it clear that in no case the vendors would be given space at the same place from where they were evicted.

He assured them of granting adequate space for around 200 vendors near Nehru Market itself by not only getting a platform constructed for all of them but also getting legal documents so that their shops become legal.

Mr. Patil said that he would direct Corporation Commissioner Harsha Shetty to call for an emergency meeting for issuing the final notification for giving space to the vendors.

“I will ask the commissioner to call a meeting and provide space after holding consultation with the representatives of the association,” he said.

The representatives took time for consultation. After the meeting resumed, it took 15 minutes for the vendors to give their consent to the district administration.

Later, the officials and members of the association visited the spot to identify space to be allocated to the vendors.