Vegetable prices rise as protest by vendors enters third day

The effect of the indefinite strike launched by vegetable vendors in Vijayapura city has already started showing with prices of vegetables seeing a steep rise in several areas on Sunday.

The Sunday market at Jal Nagar witnessed vendors selling vegetables at an unusually high price.

Tomato and brinjal were being sold at ₹ 80 a kg-₹ 100 a kg. Similarly, green and leafy vegetables such as coriander were also sold at ₹ 20 per bunch.

The vendors announced the indefinite strike on November 22 itself after the City Corporation evicted over a 100 hawkers and vendors from the Nehru Market area for construction of a road.

Protesting against the action, the Vegetable Vendors Association announced that its members will go on indefinite strike.

However, the association made it clear that they are not forcing any vendor to stop business as the protest was a voluntary act.

With many vendors supporting the protest, the main market at Bara Kaman and Nehru Market remained shut on the third day on Sunday. Owing to this, people are facing the heat as prices of all vegetables have gone up. The vendors who are not participating in the protest said that with a majority of wholesale dealers also supporting the protest at the APMC here, vegetables were not being purchased and sold. With limited availability of vegetables, prices have gone high.

According to the association, the daily turnover of the vegetables in the city is nearly ₹ 1 crore. With business being shut, the vegetable vendors and dealers are suffering a loss.

“We have no choice but to opt to go on protest to seek justice. We are asking the district administration to allot space to those shop-keepers who have been evicted. Today, they are on the streets. The corporation should have made alternative arrangements for us before eviction,” said association president Salim Mundewadi.

MLA makes appeal

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has appealed to the vendors not to support the protest. He told the common people not to depend on Nehru Market or Bara Kaman Market for buying their supplies.

He said that people could buy vegetables from the weekly market that takes place in different parts of the city.

Mr. Yatnal, in a press note, did not mention anything about providing alternative arrangements for the over 100 people whose shops have been removed.