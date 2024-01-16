Veershaiva Lingayat Global Business Conclave in Hubballi

January 16, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The International Lingayat Youth Forum (ILYF) will hold a three-day Veershaiva Lingayat Global Business Conclave from January 23 to 25 at the Biotechnology Auditorium of BVB College of Engineering and Technology in Hubballi.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Tuseday, the founder of ILYF Santosh Kenchamba said that the ILYF had been working for various social causes for over a decade, offering vocational training, knowledge sharing resources, providing platforms for youth to showcase their skills and mentoring growing start-ups.

He said the business conclave was aimed bringing Veerashaiva Lingayat industry stalwarts from across the globe under one roof and deliberate investment opportunities in Karnataka, to promote the cluster-based approach envisaged by the State government amongst the industrialists/business and farming community. The objective was also to strengthen start-up cells at the district level and guide prospective entrepreneurs, explore technology-based farming solutions to enable the farming community across Karnataka to harness its full potential, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kenchamba said that there would be around 250 plus stalls to showcase the State’s potential across vertices. There would be a dedicated pavilion for the educational sector to facilitate educational institutes to provide career counselling. There would be seminars by veterans, global business leaders, entrepreneurs, policy makers and bureaucrats followed by group discussions. This apart, the rich culture and heritage of the Veerashaiva Lingayat community would also be showcased, he said.

The chairman of ILYF Charitable Trust Avinash Palegar said that ILYF had collaborated with Veerashaiva International Association, Maharashtra, All India Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabaha and Basava Samiti for conducting the event. The main objective was to foster entrepreneurship ethos, nurture the socio–economic empowerment of youth and pursue social activities with a single- minded objective of nation building, he said.

Other coordinators Ramesh Patil, Channu Hosamani, Raviraj Kammar, Shivaprasad Talur and Jagadish Nayak were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.