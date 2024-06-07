Veerendra Heggade’s passion for yesteryears’ cars

A 1962 Standard Herald, manufactured in England in 1962, greets the visitors to the Payana Vintage Car Museum at its entrance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Placed near the reception just before the entrance to the Museum, the car bearing the registration number “MYE 520” belongs to D Veerendra Heggade, the Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala, who is also the curator and the “guiding force” behind the Payana Car Museum.

“D. Veerendra Heggade, the esteemed custodian of Dharmasthala Temple, treasures a Herald car within his revered collection. This vintage automobile embodies a bygone era of sophistication and craftsmanship, symbolizing Heggade’s deep appreciation for automotive history. Its presence within Heggade’s collection reflects his passion for preserving cultural artifacts of intrinsic value”, said the display board bearing Dr. Heggade’s photograph.

The website of Payana Vintage Car Museum says “Dr. Heggade’s passion for the elegance of yesteryear’s cars had led to the museum that is as much a personal narrative as it is a public treasure”. The Car Museum has also been described as a “place, where enthusiasts and curious minds alike can connect with history, understanding the evolution of automotive design and the pivotal moments that shaped the industry”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.