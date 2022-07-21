Veerendra Heggade takes oath as RS member

Philanthropist and Dharmadhikari of the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade on Thursday took oath as member of the Rajya Sabha.

He took oath in Kannada and in the name of God. Mr. Heggade was nominated to the Upper House on July 6. He is the 21st Dharmadhikari of Sri Manjunatha Swamy temple at Dharmasthala. He belongs to the Digambara sect of the Jain.

His nomination filled the void that coastal region of the State has had in the Rajya Sabha.