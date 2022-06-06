Veerashaiva seers endorse lesson on Basaveshwara but with a few modifications

Earlier, Lingayat seers demanded rectification of all errors in Class IX textbook

Even as the State Government assured that it will carry out correction to “errors and misinformation” in the lesson on Basaveshwara in Class IX Social Sciences textbook following strong opposition and condemnation by Lingayat seers, a new controversy seems to be brewing with a section of Veerashaiva seers endorsing the lesson but with a few modifications.

In a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on behalf of Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Shivacharya Samsthe, Sri Mahantha Shivacharya Swami of Srimad Vibhutipura Veerasimhasana Samsthana Mutt, Bengaluru, has said that they will endorse the use of the term Veerashaiva with Basaveshwara. However, it should have been said that Basaveshwara propagated Veerashaivism rather than saying he developed it.

The swami has said that the point that Basaveshwara received Linga Deekshe from Shaiva gurus is a half truth and that it should have been mentioned that Basaveshwara received Linga Deekshe from Jataveda Muni of the Sarang Mutt.

Quoting from a book, Mohenjo Daro and Indus Civilisation, of Director-General of ASI Sir John Marshal, the swami has said that Ishtalingas of Lingayats have been found in the Harappan-Mohenjo Daro culture.

He has also said that Vachanakaras Jedara Dasimayya and Kondaguli Keshiraj who belonged to the era prior to that of Basaveshwara had referred to the concepts of Linga, Linga Puje and Linga Deekshe in their Vachanas. And, Basaveshwara himself mentioned about receiving Linga Deekshe from his guru in his Vachanas, the swami has said in the letter.

The swami has also endorsed the use of term Shakti Vishishtadvaita and has said that it should have been mentioned that Basaveshwara practised this philosophy. He has objected to the demand by religious heads and leaders about the need for using Lingayat instead of Veerashaiva.

‘Rejected Upanayana’

The swami has, however, agreed with the contention of Lingayat seers that Basaveshwara rejected the ritual of Upanayana (Brahmopades) as his sister Nagamma was not allowed to take it and he, subsequently, proceeded to Kudalasangama. The text mentions that Basaveshwara proceeded to Kudalasangama after his Upanayana and the seer wants it rectified.

In his letter, the Mahant Shivacharya Swami has referred to works edited by slain scholar M.M. Kalburgi in which he has said that the term Veerashaiva has been mentioned 221 times and Lingayat has been mentioned only 12 times in the Vachanas and that Basaveshwara nowhere used the term Lingayat in his Vachanas.

Mentioning about references in other books, the swami has said that some religious heads and leaders are repeating the same lies several times in their bid to convert Nija Veerashaiva Basaveshwara into Lingayat and are confusing the common people.

The swami has also referred to statements of three swamijis in support of his demand for use of the term Veerashaiva and has urged the Chief Minister to put a permanent end to the confusions surrounding Basaveshwara by properly revising the lesson.