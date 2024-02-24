ADVERTISEMENT

Veerashaiva Mahasabha takes exceptions to false cases

February 24, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Taking exceptions to what he called “false cases’ against his community members, Sharan Kumar Modi, district president of All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, urged the Kalaburagi Police Commissioner requesting the latter to thoroughly investigate before filing cases.

In a letter submitted to the Commissioner on Thursday, Mr. Modi drew his attention on specific cases registered against Jagadish, a Lingayat leader from Sannur village in Kalaburagi taluk, under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“Three cases were registered against Mr. Jagadish in four months under the SCs and STs Atrocity Act along with other cases filed under IPC sections 307 (attempt murder) and 107 (abetment of a thing). All the cases are false. The police had to file ‘B’ report in some cases and court has provided the relief in some others,” Mr. Modi said in the letter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also alleged that some of the officers in the Police Department had connived with some local political leaders to harass Veerashaiva Lingayat leaders by implicating them in as serious cases the SCs and STs atrocity case.  

He also warned that his organisation would take up the cause and plan protest if the no action is taken.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US