Veerashaiva Mahasabha conference in Dharwad from Saturday

The Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha will hold a two-day conference to discuss various organisational issues at Lingayat Bhavan in C.B. Nagar here from Saturday.

Mahasabha district president Gururaj Hunasimarad told presspersons here on Wednesday that the conference would deliberate on issues related to strengthening the association, demanding facilities for students from the community and increasing its membership in Dharwad.

Mahasabha State president N. Tippanna would inaugurate the conference, while Mahasabha national general secretary Eshwar Khandre, Parimala Nagappa, national vice-president Shivanand Ambadgatti and State vice-president Paranna Munavalli would participate. As many as 450 newly-elected office-bearers from 22 districts and 102 taluks would be taking part in the convention, he said.

A total of three sessions, Constitution of Veerashaiva Mahasabha, Role and responsibilities and new programmes by Mahasabha and Mahasabha then, now and future, would be held. Mahasabha national general secretary H.M. Renukaprasanna, retired IPS officer Shankar Bidari and Dingaleshwar Swamiji of Balehosur would speak.

On Sunday, an executive meeting of the Mahasabha would be held at 10.30 a.m.

Senior Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa would address the valedictory ceremony at 5.30 p.m., he added.

Mr. Hunasimarad said that though Veerashaivas are politically strong, students from humble background are still struggling to get higher education. The Mahasabha has decided to construct a 1,000-room hostel in Bengaluru. At the executive meeting, the leaders of the community would put forth various demands, including hostels in every district and career guidance programme for students from the community, he said.

