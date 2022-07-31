Karnataka

Veerashaiva-Lingayats seek State’s recommendation for inclusion in Central OBC list

Special Correspondent Bengaluru July 31, 2022 19:11 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 19:11 IST

Reiterating its earlier demand, the Bengaluru city unit of Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Mahasabha has urged the State government to recommend inclusion of all Veerashaiva-Lingayat sub-sects in the Central OBC list.

The Mahasabha will hold a jatha on Monday in all districts and submit a memorandum to the State government through the Deputy Commissioners, said mahasabha State president N. Thipanna.

Addressing presspersons here on Saturday, Mr. Thipanna said the Central OBC list does not include 28 sub-sects.

He said the mahasabha will hold a convention on Monday at Freedom Park in the city where over 2,000 people are expected to participate. Several prominent seers are also likely to attend the convention, he said.

“A large population of Veerashaiva-Lingayats has been denied opportunities in education and employment since they are not part of the Central OBC list. The demand is being made to set right the anomaly,” he said.

H.M. Renuka Prasanna from the mahasabha’s city unit said, “Our community members are not getting enough employment opportunities in Indian administrative, police and forest services and banks. Our children are missing out on admissions into central universities, Navodaya schools and Kendriya Vidyalayas,” he asserted.

