Veerashaiva Lingayat mutts should unite all sects of the community to strengthen it, says Shettar

November 29, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has appealed to seers of various Veershaiva Lingayat mutts to work towards uniting all sects of the community in order to strengthen it.

Mr. Shettar, who is an MLA now, was speaking at a function to honour meritorious students of the community organised by the Dharwad district unit of the Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha at Lingayat Bhavan in Dharwad on Tuesday.

Mr. Shettar said that the Mahasabha has carried out memorable service by sticking to the principle that the entire community is one when attempts are being made to divide the community and when there is confusion about the various sects.

Mr. Shettar laid emphasis on the need for being cautious about religious conversions and the need for creating proper awareness about it.

Closed chapter

Speaking to presspersons prior to the function, Mr. Shettar said that the border row between Karnataka and Maharashtra is a closed chapter and now, the Maharastra Ekikaran Samiti is raking up the issue for political mileage.

Mr. Shettar said that the Mahajan Commission has given its report which has been accepted by both the States. There is no point in dragging the issue to the Supreme Court, he said and added that attempts to create divide between Marathi and Kannada speaking people in the State will not work.