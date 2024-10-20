ADVERTISEMENT

Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha to celebrate Kittur Rani Jayanti

Published - October 20, 2024 07:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalaburagi district unit of the Akhila Bharat Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha will organise Kittur Rani Chennamma Jayanti here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahasabha district president Sharankumar Modi, addressing presspersons here on Sunday, said that the jayanti will be celebrated in association with the district administration and the Kannada and Culture Department.

On the occasion, a colourful procession with youths and children dressed as Kittur Rani Chennamma will be taken out from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk to Ranga Mandir auditorium, the main venue of the programme.

Chairperson of Sharanabasaveshwara Vidya Vardhak Sangha Dakshayani S. Appa will inaugurate the jayanti celebrations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gynaecologist Bhagyashree Sharanprakash Patil will be the chief guest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US