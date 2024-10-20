GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha to celebrate Kittur Rani Jayanti

Published - October 20, 2024 07:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalaburagi district unit of the Akhila Bharat Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha will organise Kittur Rani Chennamma Jayanti here on Wednesday.

Mahasabha district president Sharankumar Modi, addressing presspersons here on Sunday, said that the jayanti will be celebrated in association with the district administration and the Kannada and Culture Department.

On the occasion, a colourful procession with youths and children dressed as Kittur Rani Chennamma will be taken out from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk to Ranga Mandir auditorium, the main venue of the programme.

Chairperson of Sharanabasaveshwara Vidya Vardhak Sangha Dakshayani S. Appa will inaugurate the jayanti celebrations.

Gynaecologist Bhagyashree Sharanprakash Patil will be the chief guest.

