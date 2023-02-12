Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha felicitates meritorious SSLC, PU students

February 12, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Yadgir

The Akhila Bharat Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha felicitated students who have done well in SSLC and PU examinations at a Pratibha Puraskar programme in Yadgir on Sunday.

The mahasabha had called online applications from students who passed SSLC and PU examinations with 90% and above marks. And, 28 students submitted their applications with details. The mahasabha selected them and then urged the district unit to felicitate meritorious students.

Somshekhar Mannur and Sharanagowda Badiyal, president and secretary of the district unit, felicitated the students with commendation letters and a demand draft for ₹2,000 each.

Mr. Mannur and Mr. Badiyal have appealed to the students saying that they should study hard and give shape to their educational career using the facilities provided by their parents.

Mr. Badiyal said that an application seeking land to construct a hostel for Veerashaiva Lingayat girl students has been submitted to the Yadgir CMC. However, this is yet to be sanctioned. If land is allotted, the proposed hostel will be constructed. Also, action has been taken to construct a compound wall for the Veerashaiva graveyard in the city.

Ayyanna Hundekar, Mahadevappa, Annapurna and others were present.