ADVERTISEMENT

Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha felicitates meritorious SSLC, PU students

February 12, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The Akhila Bharat Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha felicitated students who have done well in SSLC and PU examinations at a Pratibha Puraskar programme in Yadgir on Sunday.

The mahasabha had called online applications from students who passed SSLC and PU examinations with 90% and above marks. And, 28 students submitted their applications with details. The mahasabha selected them and then urged the district unit to felicitate meritorious students.

Somshekhar Mannur and Sharanagowda Badiyal, president and secretary of the district unit, felicitated the students with commendation letters and a demand draft for ₹2,000 each.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Mannur and Mr. Badiyal have appealed to the students saying that they should study hard and give shape to their educational career using the facilities provided by their parents.

Mr. Badiyal said that an application seeking land to construct a hostel for Veerashaiva Lingayat girl students has been submitted to the Yadgir CMC. However, this is yet to be sanctioned. If land is allotted, the proposed hostel will be constructed. Also, action has been taken to construct a compound wall for the Veerashaiva graveyard in the city.

Ayyanna Hundekar, Mahadevappa, Annapurna and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US