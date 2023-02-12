HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha felicitates meritorious SSLC, PU students

February 12, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The Akhila Bharat Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha felicitated students who have done well in SSLC and PU examinations at a Pratibha Puraskar programme in Yadgir on Sunday.

The mahasabha had called online applications from students who passed SSLC and PU examinations with 90% and above marks. And, 28 students submitted their applications with details. The mahasabha selected them and then urged the district unit to felicitate meritorious students.

Somshekhar Mannur and Sharanagowda Badiyal, president and secretary of the district unit, felicitated the students with commendation letters and a demand draft for ₹2,000 each.

Mr. Mannur and Mr. Badiyal have appealed to the students saying that they should study hard and give shape to their educational career using the facilities provided by their parents.

Mr. Badiyal said that an application seeking land to construct a hostel for Veerashaiva Lingayat girl students has been submitted to the Yadgir CMC. However, this is yet to be sanctioned. If land is allotted, the proposed hostel will be constructed. Also, action has been taken to construct a compound wall for the Veerashaiva graveyard in the city.

Ayyanna Hundekar, Mahadevappa, Annapurna and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.