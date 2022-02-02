Veerashaiva Lingayat leaders and officials being harassed, says Mahasabha

Various units have written to the Chief Minister seeking immediate steps

Various units of the Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha, including the State unit, have written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressing shock and concern over harassment of Veerashaiva Lingayat leaders and officials and seeking immediate steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

The letter signed by State Secretary of the Mahasabha H.M. Renuka Prasanna has mentioned what is said to be an attack onHumnabad tahsildar on January 28. It said that it is shockingthat even government officials have no security and such incidents are repeatedly occurring at regular intervals.

“The Mahasabha strongly condemns the Humnabad incident and urges the Chief Minister to initiate steps to hand out stringent punishment to those involved in the attack,” he has said.

He has also pointed out in the letter that the Mahasabha is strong enough to teach a lesson to perpetrators of such acts but it will request the Government to act immediately and provide protection to such government officials.

Case against Horatti

President of the Dharwad district unit of the Mahasabha Gururaj Hunasimarad has issued a press release saying that it has come to their notice that with a definite motive, attempts are being made to tarnish the image of popular leaders and honest officials of the community. “Such acts, which set a bad precedent, will lead to division within society. The Government should treat it seriously and protect members of the Veerashaiva Lingayat community,” he said.

Condemning the Humnabad incident, he pointed out that a case of caste abuse has been filed against Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, which is a matter of concern.

He said that B.R. Ambedkar has given Constitutional rights to the suppressed classes in the Constitution with an intention to create an egalitarian society. Unfortunately, some elements of society are misusing these rights for vested interests and to harass others. The Government should seriously consider such issues and initiate steps to prevent such incidents, he urged.