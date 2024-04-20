ADVERTISEMENT

Veerashaiva Lingayat community demands capital punishment for Neha’s murderer

April 20, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Veerashaiva Lingayat community members demanding capital punishment for Neha Hiremath’s murderer in Yadgir on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Activists of Akhila Bharat Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha have condemned the brutal murder of Neha Hiremath in Hubballi and held a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office to urge the State government to take strict action against the accused with capital punishment. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Somashakhar Mannur and Avinash Jagannath, presidents of the mother body and youth wing of the organisations, who led the protest, shouted slogans against the murder and strongly urged the State government to punish the accused through capital punishment.

Later, they submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah through the Deputy Chief Minister.

Sharanagowda Badiyal, Siddappa Hotti, Mahesh Anegundi, Channu Bilhar, and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US