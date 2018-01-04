Veerashaiva, Lingayat are the same: BSY

Breaking his silence on the demand for a separate religion status for Lingayats, BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa on Wednesday said both Veerashaiva and Lingayat are “one and the same”.

He said a majority of Lingayat leaders in the BJP were with national president of Akhil Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha president Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

Mr. Yeddyurappa’s statement has gained political significance as Lingayat leaders in BJP, including himselfMr. Yeddyurappa, had remained silent on the issue, reportedly due to a diktat from party high command.

However, after the Gujarat Assembly election results, in which it managed to win by a narrow margin, the BJP has decided not to ignore any issue, including the Lingayat row.

Mr. Yeddyurappa’s statement came after he held a meeting with seers of Panchapeethas at Renuka Mandir in Davangere on Wednesday.

Having initially issued a statement opposing independent religion status, Mr. Yeddyurappa subsequently changed his stand, saying Veerashaiva Mahasabha would decide on the issue. In the subsequent months, he declined to answer queries by media on the issue.

On Wednesday, Mr. Yeddyurappa recalled his earlier statement about abiding by the Mahasabha’s decision, but chose to clarify that Lingayat leaders in the BJP were with Mr. Shivashankarappa, and appealed to Janata Dal (S) MLC Basavaraj Horatti to stop making efforts to “mislead” community members through confusing statements.

To a query, he said Lingayat leaders in the BJP were united on the issue, and would abide by the decision of the Mahasabha, which has been saying that Veerashaiva and Lingayat are synonymous and wants independent religion status with ‘Veerashaiva/ Lingayat’ nomenclature.

A meeting of seers of Panchapeethas (barring seer of Kedar Peetha) and seers of various mutts, in Davangere, resolved to accept the invitation by JD(S) MLC Basavaraj Horatti for an open discussion on the issue of Veerashaiva- Lingayat row. The meeting decided to hold the open discussion on February 2 either at Hubballi-Dharwad or Bengaluru.

The meeting also resolved that seven representatives from each side would take part in the discussion, and there would not be any scope for personal allegations in the meeting.

The discussion should be held with the utmost discipline, and the whole proceedings should be videographed, the meeting resolved.