ADVERTISEMENT

Veerapur farmers refuse to pay electricity bills saying State govt. will do it on their behalf

May 24, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Belagavi

They quarrel with GESCOM staff when he went to the village near Kittur in Belagavi district to issue power bills to them

The Hindu Bureau

Among the five guarantees of the Congress government is 200 units of free power for each household. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Some farmers in Veerapur village near Kittur in Belagavi district refused to pay electricity bills saying that they will let the State government do it.

When a GESCOM bill collector went to Veerapur village distributing bills and asking people to pay them, he was asked to go back.

Some farmers, Murigeppa Hanumantappa and Basanagouda Basarikod, told him that they will not pay their light bills and said that the State government will do it on their behalf. Soon, other residents of the village and some women joined the group.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The bill collector, however, said that he has received no such instructions and maintained that his job is to give them copies of their bills. He asked them to talk to senior officers about their non-payment,” a senior officer in the GESCOM said.

Among the five guarantees of the Congress is free power supply for the first 200 units consumed by a household.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the State Cabinet has given it in-principle approval but a detailed order is yet to be issued.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US