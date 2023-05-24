HamberMenu
Veerapur farmers refuse to pay electricity bills saying State govt. will do it on their behalf

They quarrel with GESCOM staff when he went to the village near Kittur in Belagavi district to issue power bills to them

May 24, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Among the five guarantees of the Congress government is 200 units of free power for each household. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Some farmers in Veerapur village near Kittur in Belagavi district refused to pay electricity bills saying that they will let the State government do it.

When a GESCOM bill collector went to Veerapur village distributing bills and asking people to pay them, he was asked to go back.

Some farmers, Murigeppa Hanumantappa and Basanagouda Basarikod, told him that they will not pay their light bills and said that the State government will do it on their behalf. Soon, other residents of the village and some women joined the group.

“The bill collector, however, said that he has received no such instructions and maintained that his job is to give them copies of their bills. He asked them to talk to senior officers about their non-payment,” a senior officer in the GESCOM said.

Among the five guarantees of the Congress is free power supply for the first 200 units consumed by a household.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the State Cabinet has given it in-principle approval but a detailed order is yet to be issued.

