ADVERTISEMENT

Veerappan’s aide Jnanaprakash dies in his village

December 15, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Jnanaprakash, an aide of forest bandit Veerappan, died in his native village Martahalli in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district late on Friday evening.

He was convicted in the Palar blast case of 1993 that had claimed the life of 22 policemen.

Jnanaprakash, who had been suffering from cancer, had been released from jail in December 2022. He was in his sixties, according to his lawyer P.P. Baburaj.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A special court under TADA Act had convicted Jnanaprakash and three others -Simon, Meesekara Madaiah and Bilavendran - and awarded them life sentence, on September 29, 2001.

When they went in appeal against the ruling, the Supreme court had upheld the TADA Court ruling and also enhanced the punishment to death sentence.

However, the Supreme Court later commuted the death sentence to life imprisonment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US