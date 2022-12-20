Veerappan aide convicted in Palar blast case granted bail

December 20, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MYSURU

Jnanaprakash, an aide of slain forest brigand Veerappa and who was convicted in the Palar blast case, was released on bail from the Mysuru Central Prison, on Tuesday.

Jnanaprakash was accused number 30 in the Palar blast case of 1994 in which 22 policemen died in a mine blast triggered by Veerappan and his men. The then Special Designated Court under TADA Act had convicted Jnanaprakash and three others -Simon, Meesekara Madaiah and Bilavendran - and awarded them life sentence, on September 29, 2001.

Jnanaprakash and others appealed in the Supreme Court against the life sentence but the apex court not only upheld the TADA Court ruling but enhanced the punishment to death sentence.

But the undue delay in carrying out the death sentence led the Supreme Court to commute the death sentence to life imprisonment. Jnanaprakash, who is in his late 60s and has spent more than 28 years in jail – first in Hindalaga in Belagavi and then in Mysuru - is afflicted with lung cancer and is being treated at the Kidwai Hospital in Bengaluru.

Recently, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court pleading for his release on bail and the apex court admitted the petition and granted the interim bail subject to the conditions fixed by the trial court. Advocate Baburaj of Mysuru presented the bail order to the trial court in Chamarajanagar which sought two sureties and a bond of ₹5 lakh and granted bail following which Jnanaprakash was freed.