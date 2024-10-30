Veerappa Moily, Arun Yogiraj, S.V. Ranganath, and Jude Felix Sebastian among 69 selected for Karnataka Rajyotsava Award

Former Chief Minister and Kannada writer M. Veerappa Moily, writer and activist B.T. Lalitha Naik, sculptor Arun Yogiraj, former Chief Secretary S.V. Ranganath, hockey player Jude Felix Sebastian, Yakshagana artists Kolagi Keshava Hegde and Seetharama Tolpadithaya, are among the 69 persons selected for the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award - 2024 by the Karnataka government, for their contributions in different fields.

Mr. Moily served as the Chief Minister, Union Minister, and author of many books in Kannada, while Arun Yogiraj sculpted the statue of Ram Lalla which has been installed in the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

The government has selected 50 men and 50 women achievers in various fields for the Karnataka Sambhrama – 50 – Golden Jubilee Award on the occasion of the golden jubilee of renaming Mysore State as Karnataka.

The award will be presented on November 1 at the Vidhana Soudha by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the occasion of the 69th Kannada Rajyotsava. Among the awardees are 10 women, including senior environmentalist Almitra Patel.

The award carries a purse of ₹5 lakh, 25 gm of gold, and a plaque. Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi announced the list of awardees.

The award winners in different fields are as follows:

Folk Art: Imamsab M. Valleppanavar (Dharwad), Ashwath Ramanna (Ballari), Kumaraiah (Hassan), Veerabhadraiah (Chikkaballapur), Narasimhalu (physically challenged) (Bidar), Basavaraja Sangappa Harivala (Vijayapura), S.G. Laxmidevamma (Chikkamagaluru), Pichhalli Srinivas (Kolar), and Lokaiah Shera (Dakshina Kannada).

Film/cinema: Hema Chowdhry (Bengaluru Urban) and M.S. Narasimhamurthy (Bengaluru Urban).

Music: P. Rajagopala (Mandya) and A.S. Sadashivappa (Raichur).

Dance: Lalitha Rao (Mysuru).

Administration: S.V. Ranganath (Bengaluru Urban).

Medicine: G.B. Bidinahala (Gadag) Satyanarayana (Mysuru), and Lakshman Hanumappa Bidari (Vijayapura).

Social Service: Veerasangaiah (Vijayanagara), Hirachand Vagdare (Bidar), Mallamma Soolagatti (Raichur) and Duleep Kumar (Chitradurga).

Miscellaneous: Hulikal Nataraj (Tumakuru), H.R. Swamy (Chitradurga), A.N. Prahalad Rao (Kolar), K. Ajit Kumar Rai (Bengaluru Urban), Irfan Razak (Bengaluru Urban), Veerupaksha Ramachandrappa Havanura (Haveri).

Outside Kannadigas: Kannaiah Naidu, Thumby Moideen (UAE), and Chandrashekar Nayak (USA).

Environment: Almitra Patel (Bengaluru Urban)

Agriculture: Shivanapura Ramesh (Bengaluru Rural) and Putveeramma (Chamarajanagar).

Media: N.S. Shankar (Davanagere), Sanath Kumar Belagali (Bagalkote), A.G. Karatagi (Koppal), and Ramakrishna Badeshi (Kalaburagi).

Science and Technology: T.V. Ramachandra (Bengaluru Urban) and Subbaiah Arunan (Bengaluru Urban).

Cooperation: Veerupaksha Nekara (Ballari).

Yakshagana: Kolagi Keshava Hegde (Uttara Kannada) and Seetharama Tolpadithaya (Dakshina Kannada).

Bayalata: Siddappa Kariyappa Kuri (physically challenged) (Bagalkote) and Narayanappa Shillekyata (Vijayanagara).

Theatre: Saraswathi Julaika Begaum (Yadgiri), Obalesh H.B. (Chitradruga), Bhagyashri Ravi (Kolara), D. Ramu (Mysuru), Janardhana H. (Mysuru), and Hanumanadasa Pawara (Bagalkote).

Literature: B.T. Lalitha Naik (Chikkamagaluru), Allamaprabhu Betaduru (Koppal), M. Veerappa Moily (Udupi), Hanumantharao Doddamani (Kalaburagi), Balasaheb Lokapura (Belagavi), Bairamanagala Ramegowda (Ramangara) and Prashanth Madtha (Dakshina Kannada).

Education: V. Kamalamma (Bengaluru Urban), Chandrashekara Shetty (Dakshina Kannada), and Padmashekar (Kodagu).

Sports: Jude Felix Sebastian (hockey- Bengaluru Urban), Gowtham Varma (Ramanagara), and R. Umadevi (Billiards - Bengaluru Urban).

Judiciary: Balan (Kolar).

Sculpture: Basavaraja Badigera (Bengaluru Urban) and Arun Yogiraj (Mysuru).

Art: Prabhu Harasuru (Tumakuru)

Handicrafts: Chandrashekara Sirivanthe (Shivamogga).

The organisations have not been given award this year.

