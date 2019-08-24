Karnataka

Veerappa Award for Kalaburagi artist

Kalaburagi-based senior artist Mallikarjun Korvarkar has been selected for the M. Veerappa Endowment Fund Award.

The award will be given at a function to be held in Mysuru.

The award carries a citation and a cash prize of ₹ 68,000.

The senior artist, hailing from Kalagi taluk in Kalaburagi district, is known for his portrait painting, landscapes, film poster designing and screen designs.

M. Veerappa Endowment Fund was established in 2015 by Mysore Toys owner Praful Chandra in memory of his father M. Veerappa.

